Shopkeepers held over violations Corona-SOPs, profiteering

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 450,000 to 230 on shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates and sealed 03 shops over different violations during their visit of different places.

The price control magistrates also arrested several persons for not implementation on Corona, Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The actions was taken on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Zaheer Abas Sherazi here on Tuesday.

In the regard, 09 profiteers including 2 butchers, Aslam and Fraaz were also arrested for no implementation on corona virus Standard Operating Procedure (Sops) and overcharging and hoarding the daily use commodiites.

However, DC directed the price control magistrates to ensure their presence in bazaars and keep checking the artificial inflation created by some profiteers and hoarders.