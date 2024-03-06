Sillanwali divided in four sectors under ‘Neat,Clean Punjab Programme’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Sillanwali city was divided in four sectors for ‘Neat,Clean Punjab Programme’ and duties

of the sanitation staff had been assigned.

This was said by focal person for the programme, Engineer Hassan Akhtar Mehmood,

while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that the sanitation staff was working diligently in streets and areas to remove

garbage.

"All possible resources will be used for making Sillanwli city neat and clean," he vowed.