Sillanwali Divided In Four Sectors Under ‘Neat,Clean Punjab Programme’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Sillanwali city was divided in four sectors for ‘Neat,Clean Punjab Programme’ and duties
of the sanitation staff had been assigned.
This was said by focal person for the programme, Engineer Hassan Akhtar Mehmood,
while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
He said that the sanitation staff was working diligently in streets and areas to remove
garbage.
"All possible resources will be used for making Sillanwli city neat and clean," he vowed.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP condemns firing on Polio team in Mardan53 seconds ago
-
Open court held1 minute ago
-
Summary of 15-member provincial cabinet sent to Governor1 minute ago
-
Three brick-kilns sealed11 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked11 minutes ago
-
Various cultural organizations finalize preparations to mark Int’l Women Day21 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 12 accused21 minutes ago
-
14 arrested, kites recovered21 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed requests opening the border with Afghanistan, Iran for trade21 minutes ago
-
Drugs, non-custom paid items seized in DG Khan21 minutes ago
-
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?44 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to stop blame game, focus on public issues51 minutes ago