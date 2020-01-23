Sindh Assembly Women Caucus reviews women focused bills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Assembly's women caucus members in a meeting chaired by Deputy Speaker, Rehana Leghari here on Thursday discussed in detail pending bills linked to the protection of the rights of women and children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly's women caucus members in a meeting chaired by Deputy Speaker, Rehana Leghari here on Thursday discussed in detail pending bills linked to the protection of the rights of women and children.

The meeting held in the office of the Deputy Speaker took exception to the fact that laws related to harassment at work- place, dowry bill, acid throwing, honor killing and a few other were yet to be adopted by the house.

Women MPAs belonging to PPP, PTI and MQM besides the lady representing Tehreek e Labaik-Pakistan present on the occasion regretted that these were being deliberately delayed under one or the other pretext by some in associated departments.

The meeting at the same time appreciated that Sindh has emerged to be the only province in the country to have adopted more than a dozen pieces of legislation aimed at protection of women privilege and entitlement.

Adoption of law against child marriage and protection of the rights of home based workers, reproductive health rights of women, hindu marriage act and new born screening human rights were cited to be major achievements of the law-makers belonging to the province.

The caucus decided to raise the delay in legislation on some of the very pertinent issues with their party leadership andshare the same in their next meeting.