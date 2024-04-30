Open Menu

Sindh Cabinet To Meet Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Sindh Cabinet to meet tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Cabinet of Sindh is scheduled to be held at a Committee Room of the Sindh Chief Minister's Secretariat on Wednesday, May 01.

The Cabinet will discuss around 23 items in the agenda.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister May Cabinet

Recent Stories

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

50 minutes ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

1 hour ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

15 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

15 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

15 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

15 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan