Sindh PAC Sought Details Of Media Advertisements Issued Since 2019

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM

The Sindh Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday, sought all details, including criteria, of advertisements worth billions of rupees issued to print and electronic media by the Sindh Information Department from 2019 to date

The PAC, in a meeting held here with Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in chair, instructed Director General Audit Sindh to conduct an audit of advertisements worth Rs 1,795.2 million issued by the Information Department to print and electronic media in the year 2019, said a statement issued here.

The meeting- attended by committee members Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman, Taha Ahmed, and Secretary Sindh Information department Nadeem-ur-Rehman, Director Advertisements and other officers- reviewed the audit reports of the Sindh Information Department from year 2018 to 2021.

The DG Audit Sindh, in the meeting, raised the objection that the department concerned has not provided records and attested copies of bills regarding advertisements worth Rs 1,795.

2 million issued during the year 2019.

It is the responsibility of the DDO to provide a record of certified copies of advertisement bills, the PAC chairman noted and directed the Secretary Information Department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and identify the responsible officer who failed to provide, on time, attested copies and records of advertisement bills issued in the year 2019, and submit a report.

The Secretary Information, at the occasion, said that the department was bound to provide the required record for audit purposes and copies of advertisement bills have been provided to the audit.

However, he requested the PAC to allow more time for further verification of the record in this regard. All the details of the advertisements issued to the media were available with the department and required data will be submitted to the PAC, he assured.

