Sindh Rangers foil bid to smuggle imported 40,000 liters mobil oil

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers-Sindh on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle of huge quantity of mobil oil at Dera Moor Check post at Sindh-Balochistan-Border in District Jacobabad.

The Rangers personnel recovered around 40,000 liters of imported mobil oil having worth of around Rs 4.

6 million during search of a truck, said spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

The Sindh Rangers have handed over the seized mobil oil and truck to the customs officials for further legal action.

The Sindh Rangers have appealed to the masses to contact its help line on 1101 or inform through call or SMS to the Rangers Madadgar Whatsapp no 03479001111.