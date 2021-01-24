UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Rangers Foil Bid To Smuggle Imported 40,000 Liters Mobil Oil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Sindh Rangers foil bid to smuggle imported 40,000 liters mobil oil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rangers-Sindh on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle of huge quantity of mobil oil at Dera Moor Check post at Sindh-Balochistan-Border in District Jacobabad.

The Rangers personnel recovered around 40,000 liters of imported mobil oil having worth of around Rs 4.

6 million during search of a truck, said spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

The Sindh Rangers have handed over the seized mobil oil and truck to the customs officials for further legal action.

The Sindh Rangers have appealed to the masses to contact its help line on 1101 or inform through call or SMS to the Rangers Madadgar Whatsapp no 03479001111.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Oil Jacobabad Sunday SMS Post Million

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

51 minutes ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

51 minutes ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

2 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.