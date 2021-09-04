UrduPoint.com

Sirbaz Khan To Attempt 9th 8000m, Mt Dhaulagiri, As Part Of Mission Summit 14

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sirbaz Khan to attempt 9th 8000m, Mt Dhaulagiri, as part of Mission Summit 14

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The young climber, Sirbaz Khan, has announced to attempt the seventh highest mountain in the world Mt Dhaulagiri(8,167m) in Nepal as part of Mission Summit 14.

Sirbaz would attempt 9×8000m peaks. He also becomes the first Pakistani to attempt Mt Dhaulagiri(8,167m).

Hailing from Aliabad Hunza, Sirbaz has already climbed K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Lhotse, Manaslu, Mount Annapurna, Everest, Gashabrum I and Gashabrum II.

In a statement, Sirbaz has said: "Mission Summit 14 is not purely about getting in the record books anymore, it's about the pride of my country. Most importantly, it is about earning respect and honour for the extraordinary yet unsung Mountaineering community of Pakistan.

When I climb on these mountains where no Pakistani has ever climbed before me, it is not just me climbing alone, it's Pakistan climbing with me. Each time I raise the green flag on a mountain, that piece of cloth claps in the name of respect and honour deserved by great Pakistani Mountaineers – all those who came before me and those who will come after".

This mission is about inspiring people to strive for greatness and become the best version of themselves. It is about our contribution to this nation and to the entire human race, he added.

