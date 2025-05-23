Six Bills Referred To Committees For Further Review
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate on Friday referred six legislative bills to the relevant committees for further deliberation and detailed consideration.
The referred bills include: The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025], The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The bills will now be examined in committee before being brought back to the House for final discussion and voting.
This process ensures thorough scrutiny and input from stakeholders before legislation is enacted.
APP/zah-rzr-tsw
Recent Stories
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 20252 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to expose India through legal diplomacy: Aqeel Malik2 minutes ago
-
Annual report of National Commission on Status of Women tabled in Senate2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 239,742 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Six bills referred to committees for further review2 minutes ago
-
NDMA Spokesperson warns Pakistan to brace for early monsoon with cloud bursts, thunderstorms22 minutes ago
-
14 netted over power stealing22 minutes ago
-
Chief Conservator visits TWP, reviews arrangements- ongoing projects22 minutes ago
-
Dar, Saudi FM review entire gamut of deep-rooted, fraternal ties; reaffirm to strengthen bilateral c ..31 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise arranged in view of expected floods at Trimu31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Modi's "baseless, provocative" anti-Pakistan allegations32 minutes ago
-
Eight committee reports presented in Senate32 minutes ago