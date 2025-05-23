Open Menu

Six Bills Referred To Committees For Further Review

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Six bills referred to committees for further review

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate on Friday referred six legislative bills to the relevant committees for further deliberation and detailed consideration.

The referred bills include: The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025], The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The bills will now be examined in committee before being brought back to the House for final discussion and voting.

This process ensures thorough scrutiny and input from stakeholders before legislation is enacted.

