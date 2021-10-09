Six dangerous dacoits held in MUZAFFARGARH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest six dangerous dacoits, wanted in many different crimes, during a raid, on Saturday.

According to Rohealianwali Police Station sources, SHO Shahid Rizwan, working on tip-off, raided at Lalo Chowk Mauza Mahira-Gharbi, and managed to arrest six dacoits.

The arrested dacoits are identified as Junaid, Abdullah Lal Khan, Saddam, Sanaullah, Bilal and Irfan. SHO Rizwan Shahid talking to media persons stated that the dacoits were wanted in different police stations of Dera Ghazi Khan division.

He disclosed that the arrested dacoits were planning to commit dacoities in district Muzaffargarh, said SHO Shahid.