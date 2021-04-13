Six more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Another six patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 48 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Munawar Bibi (57) Sadiqan Bibi (52) Asim Aziz (52), Ishfaq (50) Nasreen (40) and Haleema Bibi (55) passed away at ICU of at the hospital.

Munawar belonged to Dera Ismail Khan, Sadiqan to Multan, Ishfaq Nasreen and Haleema and Asim to Vehari, he informed.

Out of total 149 cases, he said, 75 patients are positive and 38 suspected.