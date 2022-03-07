UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held, Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Six outlaws held, valuables recovered

The police on Monday arrested six accused of two criminal gangs and recovered snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested six accused of two criminal gangs and recovered snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

A massive crackdown underway against anti-social elements following order of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to reduce crimes in the city, said a news release.

SP Rural Zone, Zia Ud Din assigned tasks to the SDPOs and SHOs to arrest the criminals involved in dacoity and snatching incidents.

A police team headed by SHO Koral Muhammad Azeem Minhas along with other officials arrested four accused namely Zubair Manzoor, Muhammad Usman, Salman Gul and Zaman Jamil and recovered motorbike, weapons and looted cash.

The accused used to rob the citizens under the pretext of pizza delivery. The accused confessed their involvement in robberies in areas of Khanna police station.

Furthermore, Khanna police station arrested two accused namely Adnan and Rahat Ali and recovered mobile phone, cash and motorbike. The accused were involved in looting people at gunpoint. Further investigations were underway.

