Six Power Pilferers Booked

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:56 PM

Six power pilferers booked

FESCO task force caught six persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :FESCO task force caught six persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Thursday that FESCO task force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha city including Deval village,Behak larka,chak 14-SB and Thathi Noor and caught six people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were:Tauqeer,Ali Usman,Nasar Iqbal,Muhammad Zafar,Asghar and Riaz.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

