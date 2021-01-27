Smart lockdown imposed in some areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed smart lockdown in several areas of the provincial capital, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Hafizabad to minimize the danger of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, smart lockdown is being imposed in the areas from where excessive corona cases have been reported.

The smart lockdown has been implemented in 16 areas of Lahore, 1 area of Gujranwala, 1 area of Gujrat and 3 areas of Hafizabad.

In the provincial capital, some streets of B-Bolck Johar Town, Sector-A Township, Eden City, Amjad Khursheed Road, Askari 10, DHA-Phase 1, DHA-Phase 3, GOR-3 Shadman, Askari 11, Raza Block Allama Iqbal Town, Kareem Block Allama Iqbal Town, Rachna Block Allama Iqbal Town, Faiz Road New Muslim Town and Mujahidabad have been sealed.

In Gujranwala, a street of Wahdat Colony and Bhanwara in Saraialamgir Gujrat have been locked down to protect the citizens from the pandemic.

While Kassoki, Kharbain and Merakh Kalan areas of Hafizabad have been locked down.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in the areas.

Smart lockdown has been declared to limit the movement of residents in the most affected places and it could protect the citizens of other areas from the COVID-19.

In any urgent need, only one person of the family can use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, medical laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round the clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from 7a.m.to 7p.m.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, 'tandoors' and petrol pumps can be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.