'Smart Technology Exhibition' from Feb 3

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :To promote state-of-the-art technology brands, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is organizing two days Smart Technology Exhibition from February 3.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, RCCI President Saboor Malik said reputable foreign branded companies are going to set up their stalls in the exhibition to be held here at a local hotel.