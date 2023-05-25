SMIU to set up corner in the name of noted historian Gul Hassan Kalmati

The Syndicate of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), while paying glowing tribute to noted historian and researcher Gul Hassan Kalmati, resolved to establish a corner in his name in the varsity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Syndicate of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), while paying glowing tribute to noted historian and researcher Gul Hassan Kalmati, resolved to establish a corner in his name in the varsity.

The 28th Syndicate meeting of Sindh Madressatul Islam University was held here on Thursday with Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai in the chair, said a news release.

The SMIU Syndicate, through a unanimous resolution, presented a great tribute to a noted historian and researcher Gul Hassan Kalmati who passed away on May 17, 2023.

The resolution stated that the late Gul Hassan Kalmati had contributed a lot towards history through his research work, especially on Karachi city, its leading personalities of the past, historic buildings and neighbouring areas like Kohistan and Las Bella.

Gul Hasan Kalmati had a close association with Sindh Madressatul Islam since the days of his education in SM Arts College, the resolution read adding that he had penned down valuable material on Sindh Madressatul Islam, which is included in his book "Karachi: Sindh Jee Marvi" recently translated by Dr.

Amjad Siraj Memon into English with the title of "Karachi: Glory of the East." The Syndicate resolved that if his heirs will provide his books, a corner will be established in SMIU with his name.

VC Dr Mujeeb Sahrai briefed the meeting that SMI University had recently organised a successful Global Research Congress and other such international events would be organised in coming days as well.

He said SMIU was giving emphasis on quality education and research work and those young researchers would be encouraged who will conduct research on the subjects that will benefit the society.

The Syndicate approved minutes related to the academic and administrative matters, passed earlier in different statutory bodies.

The meeting was attended by Dr A.Q. Mughal, Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dr Mohammad Malook Rind, Dr Ambreen Fazal, Asif Hussain Samo, Dr Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Quratulain Nazeer Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed Gopang and Muhammad Naeem Ahmed.