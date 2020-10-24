UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Smoke Free Pakistan' Mobile Application Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

'Smoke Free Pakistan' mobile application inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Farooq Akmal inaugurated 'Smoke Free Pakistan' mobile application on smoking violations, here on Saturday.

The 'Smoke Free Pakistan' mobile application was inaugurated in a meeting of the 'Tobacco Control Task Force' held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

This mobile application has been provided on Google which will not only be able to take a picture of the violators of the smoking law, but also one can send the location on which the law enforcement agencies will take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioners, City Police Officers, City Traffic Police Officers, representatives of District Regional Transport Authority, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Punjab food Authority, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control and Pakistan Railways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Google Punjab Mobile Traffic Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

29 minutes ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

1 hour ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office salutes UAE’s Central Ba ..

2 hours ago

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.