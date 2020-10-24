'Smoke Free Pakistan' mobile application inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Farooq Akmal inaugurated 'Smoke Free Pakistan' mobile application on smoking violations, here on Saturday.

The 'Smoke Free Pakistan' mobile application was inaugurated in a meeting of the 'Tobacco Control Task Force' held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

This mobile application has been provided on Google which will not only be able to take a picture of the violators of the smoking law, but also one can send the location on which the law enforcement agencies will take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioners, City Police Officers, City Traffic Police Officers, representatives of District Regional Transport Authority, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Punjab food Authority, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control and Pakistan Railways.