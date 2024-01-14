SNGPL disconnects 1853 connections over using compressors in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 1853 connections over using compressors so far during the ongoing drive across the region.

Deputy Chief Engineer Operations SNGPL Hussain Zafar while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the drive against illegal compressors was underway in order to ensure provision of gas supply to consumers equally. He said that various teams were visiting different areas in Multan region to discourage the use of compressors. He said that the gas meters were disconnected over the use of compressors and connection restored again after one week by taking affidavit from the consumer concerned and seizing compressor.

He informed that the use of compressors was not only destroyed the infrastructure of the SNGPL rather, it was also very dangerous for human lives. He urged the citizens to avoid using compressors for illegally getting gas supply as the consumers of tail end affected from it.

Hussain Zafar said that they had launched the drive concerned from November 2022 and disconnected 1853 connections so far.

To a question about RLNG, he informed that the whole industry has been shifted on RLNG while it was also being given to some private housing colonies like Butch villas, green valley and others.

Replying to another question, he said that the LPG cylinders were being provided to the consumers at their doorstep on prices fixed by OGRA.

The Deputy Chief Engineer Operations SNGPL informed that they had provided 15598 LPG gas cylinders so far as there was target of 74 gas cylinders daily. He said that the demand of LPG gas cylinders was increasing day by day. The total strength of gas consumers is 6,10,000 across the region, he added.