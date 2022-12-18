Society should come forward to help downtrodden, flood victims in prevailing economic crisis; Archbishop

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad on Sunday said the downtrodden sections suffering from economic difficulties deserve special attention and all sections of the society should participate in the rehabilitation of flood victims. The Christian community should console their brothers who were suffering from economic difficulties, Archbishop Dr Joseph said.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held at the historic Missionary School Presentation Convent Girls High School, Lalkarti.

Parish Priest Father Sarfaraz Simon, Father Asif John, Principal School Sister Akhtar Buta, Christian leaders, teachers and a large number of students were present in the ceremony. On this occasion, the students presented tableaus with colorful dresses, which were highly appreciated by the audience.

Dr. Joseph Arshad congratulated the Christian community on Christmas, expressed good wishes and directed the Christian community to take special care of the poor during the Christmas celebration.

Principal Presentation Convent Girls High School Sister Akhtar Buta advised the students to concentrate on their studies and fulfill their commitment to serve the nation. She said that her institution is actively working for the promotion of quality education.

The students who graduated from Presentation Convent School are currently holding important positions and are performing their services in a good manner, which is the honor of the school.