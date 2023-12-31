Open Menu

SP Reviews Security At Chowkis In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan has visited different ‘police Chowkis’ and routes of the

city to review the overall security situation keeping in view the prevailing threats.

According to a police spokesman, the SP Investigation was accompanied by SDPO Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, SDPO City Circle Sharif Ullah Kundi and SDPO Jandola Syed Marjan paid this visit following the instructions of District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah.

The visiting officers checked security on Bannu road, Wana road, DI Khan Road and Bypass Road besides at Luqman Chowki, Sami Ullah Chowki, Hasan Khan Chowki, Latif Chowki and under-construction Qayyum Shaheed Chowki. The visiting officers also checked the weapons and ammunition of on-duty personnel and directed them to remain alert all

the time.

The SP informed the on-duty officers and personnel at Chowkis about the prevailing security threats.

