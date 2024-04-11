Open Menu

SP Visit To Review Security, Traffic Arrangements In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

SP visit to review security, traffic arrangements in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar visited to review security, traffic arrangements for tourists flocking to the picturesque hill station.

Accompanied by several key officers including SDPO Murree, SDPO Kotli Satian, and SHO, the SP emphasized the imperative need to prioritize the safety and convenience of tourists.

During the meeting, SP Saddar issued clear directives to the officers, stressing the importance of providing adequate protection and assistance to visitors at various tourist spots in Murree.

He underlined the necessity for officers and personnel to remain vigilant round the clock, ensuring the security of tourists at all times.

Over 700 officers and jawans from Rawalpindi Police are actively engaged in security, traffic management, and facilitation duties in Malika Kohsar Murree.

Additionally, a contingent of 260 traffic police officers is deployed to regulate traffic flow, easing congestion for visitors.

Moreover, six Facilitation Centers have been set up across Murree to offer guidance and assistance to tourists, further enhancing their experience.

SP Saddar reiterated the commitment towards the convenience, awareness, and protection of tourists visiting Murree. He urged strict adherence to the instructions issued by the tourist police and district administration to ensure a seamless experience for visitors.

All available resources are being mobilized to safeguard tourists and provide them with essential facilities.

The coordination among various institutions has led to the implementation of top-notch security and traffic arrangements, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

