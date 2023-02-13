Speaker, Dy Speaker NA grieved over demise of iconic Zia Mohyeddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of iconic artist, orator and anchor Zia Mohyeddin.

In separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker lauded the valuable services rendered by the deceased in the fields of literature and art, adding that the death of Zia Mohyeddin has closed a brilliant chapter of the world of entertainment.

They said the services of the deceased would be remembered till last.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.