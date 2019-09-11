UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani , Info Minister Reach Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:52 PM

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani , Info minister reach Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai have reached Peshawar after completing their four days successful visit to Azerbaijan.

Both have visited Baku on the invitation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to attend an Investment Conference there.

They met with the speaker of Azerbaijan Parliament and discussed with him Kashmir issue besides bilateral and increase in trade relations.

They also attended Pakistan Defense Day function at Baku hosted by Pakistani Embassy on Sept 6.

They met with Pakistani Ambassador at Baku Saeed Khan Momand besides Vice Minister of Defense and Air Chief of the brotherly country.

Shaukat Yousafzai in a statement here said relations between the two countries are exemplary as Pakistani has been received with great honor and respect in Azerbaijan.

He said Azerbaijan is supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir. He said matters pertaining to increase in trade, tourism and culture besides Parliamentary and journalists delegation exchange came under discussion. However, direct flights operation from Pakistan would be required for it.

