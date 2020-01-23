UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly Praises Role Of Media In Promotion Of Democracy

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:46 PM

Speaker National Assembly praises role of media in promotion of democracy

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday here praised the role of media for promotion of democracy and democratic institutions in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday here praised the role of media for promotion of democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

While talking to representatives of press gallery reporters association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said a country's progress and prosperity relied on strong democracy and flourishing democratic institutions.

He said media was the fourth pillar of the state and press gallery held great importance in a legislature.

Media played the role of a bridge between the elected representatives and the people who get information about the legislation done in Parliament through the press gallery.

He said the government and opposition had harmony and unanimity on important national issues.

The head of the delegation appreciated the impartial role of the Speaker during proceedings of the National Assembly.

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Democracy Progress Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.