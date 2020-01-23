Speaker National Assembly praises role of media in promotion of democracy

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday here praised the role of media for promotion of democracy and democratic institutions in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday here praised the role of media for promotion of democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

While talking to representatives of press gallery reporters association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said a country's progress and prosperity relied on strong democracy and flourishing democratic institutions.

He said media was the fourth pillar of the state and press gallery held great importance in a legislature.

Media played the role of a bridge between the elected representatives and the people who get information about the legislation done in Parliament through the press gallery.

He said the government and opposition had harmony and unanimity on important national issues.

The head of the delegation appreciated the impartial role of the Speaker during proceedings of the National Assembly.