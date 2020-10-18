UrduPoint.com
Speakers Urge Govt To Draft Policy For Radio Broadcasters

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Speakers urge govt to draft policy for radio broadcasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers at an event on Sunday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to draft policy for radio broadcasters and value their contribution as the radio was the best medium for voicing public issues.

The event 'Radio as promoter youth culture' was organized under the auspices of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Broadcasters Forum (PRBF) at Nishtar Hall here on Sunday. Large number of young broadcasters, university and college students, right activists and others attended the event.

The participants of the PRBF demanded of the KP government to draft a transparent policy regarding hiring and firing and due training of the upcoming youth who wanted to join radio as KP had about 38 state-run and private radio stations airing a wide range of shows both in national and local languages.

The forum also formally approved a draft of manifesto in the presence of about 165 members of the organization and eight cabinet members.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai addressing the event said that significance of radio had increased manifold in today's fast way of information and great importance was being attached to its role in shaping the societies around the globe.

Chairman of the forum, Khaista Rahman said that his organization was founded a year ago for the welfare of the young broadcasters and its main objective was to call upon the KP government to announce a well thought policy draft for the radio service especially private sector.

Member Provincial Assembly Shagufta Malak, Wafa Wazir, Sobia Khan Afsar Afghan, a transgender and cabinet member of the forum also spoke at the event.

