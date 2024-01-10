Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai aide visits DHQ Tangi

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tangi district Charsadda and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tangi district Charsadda and inspected its various sections.

He visited medical, surgical and children's wards, minor operation theatres, high dependency units and ECG Room and inquired about the provision of facilities to patients. He also met with patients and listened to their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that patients would be provided all the needed facilities and they would be facilitated and provided improved healthcare delivery system.

CM’s aide was also briefed about the lack of facilities in the hospital and the problems being faced by staff. He was told about sanitation problems and the shortage of beds and potable water in the hospital.

Umerzai assured cooperation to hospital administration in resolving their problems and urged them to play a role in bringing improvement to the system.