Open Menu

Special Assistant To Caretaker Chief Minister On Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai Aide Visits DHQ Tangi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai aide visits DHQ Tangi

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tangi district Charsadda and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tangi district Charsadda and inspected its various sections.

He visited medical, surgical and children's wards, minor operation theatres, high dependency units and ECG Room and inquired about the provision of facilities to patients. He also met with patients and listened to their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that patients would be provided all the needed facilities and they would be facilitated and provided improved healthcare delivery system.

CM’s aide was also briefed about the lack of facilities in the hospital and the problems being faced by staff. He was told about sanitation problems and the shortage of beds and potable water in the hospital.

Umerzai assured cooperation to hospital administration in resolving their problems and urged them to play a role in bringing improvement to the system.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Water Charsadda Tangi All

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Uni ..

Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Unit in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue j ..

Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue just defaming country: Balochis ..

3 minutes ago
 KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for a ..

KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for academic collaboration

5 minutes ago
 Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms i ..

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms in KP

7 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his par ..

PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his party's victory in polls

7 minutes ago
 Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's su ..

Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's success

7 minutes ago
T20 women cricket tournament concludes

T20 women cricket tournament concludes

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

6 minutes ago
 Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

5 minutes ago
 FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about id ..

FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about identity theft

16 minutes ago
 China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused ..

China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused by Palestinian-Israel conflic ..

5 minutes ago
 Ministry launches crack down on unauthorized Hajj ..

Ministry launches crack down on unauthorized Hajj bookings

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan