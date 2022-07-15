SSDO launches helpline for free legal aid to victims of human trafficking, bonded labor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has launched a helpline to provide free legal aid to the victims of human trafficking and bonded labor.

The SSDO initiated the helpline in collaboration with Barrister Abdus Saleem Law Firm.

On the launching of the helpline, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director, SSDO said. "a helpline is a way to ensure that victims of trafficking and bonded labour are properly identified and referred to relevant institutions for assistance and protection." Shizza Qureshi Advocate, Director law firm said, "it is an honor and privilege to be part of this initiative.

Human trafficking is a heinous crime and our firm is ready to help poor and needy victims." The helpline will provide a platform to the victims of human trafficking and bonded labor, i.e. brick kiln and agri-farms in Pakistan.

The victims themselves or their relatives can lodge their complaints on the helpline which will be further taken up by a team of expert lawyers who will provide free legal aid and assistance to the victims.

The victims can lodge their complaints on "0333-1110566" after which they will be provided free legal aid by the legal experts. The helpline can be accessed freely from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm on the working days.