SSP Korangi visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police Korangi Hassan Sardar on Thursday reviewed security arrangements made at various polling stations for peaceful conduct of the voting process in the district Korangi.

He said that 5271 officers including ladies police are deployed on election duty and security arrangements.

He said that out of 725 polling stations, 509 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive while 216 as sensitive in the district Korangi.

Over 420 officers and personnel of QRF have also been deployed at different places to deal with any emergency situation, Hassan Sardar said.