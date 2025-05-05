SSP Shoaib orders tightened noose around criminal elements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired a meeting with officers of City and Saddar Zones and directed them to intensify action against criminal gangs and ensure the arrest of absconding suspects involved in property-related and vehicle theft cases.

An official told APP on Monday that the directives were issued during the meeting attended by SHOs of both zones. The session reviewed the overall law and order situation and progress on pending investigations.

SSP Shoaib said officers were instructed to compile detailed data of suspects involved in property crimes, particularly those recently released from custody, and to ensure their close surveillance.

If any released suspects are found involved in fresh criminal activities, they must be apprehended without delay.

SSP Shoaib said police officials must ensure that all under-investigation cases are resolved on merit and that challans are submitted to the concerned courts promptly. He emphasized that the arrest of wanted suspects in vehicle and motorcycle theft cases must be prioritized.

SSP said maximum efforts should be made to apprehend proclaimed offenders and tighten the grip around organized criminal groups. "Protection of citizens' lives and property is our foremost responsibility, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," SSP Shoaib added./APP-rzr-mkz