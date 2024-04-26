SSUET convocation held, 1177 degrees awarded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) here on Friday organized 27th annual Convocation in which 1177 students of Bachelors, Masters and the PhD were awarded their degrees.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori was the chief guest at the event.

The SSUET management also awarded 1,117 Bachelor's, 60 Master's, and one PhD degree. Position holders were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals for securing the highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that Sir Syed University was an ideological academic institute that serves as an institution of inspiration playing a vital role and contributing towards national development and also providing a capable workforce internationally. University also acts as a catalytic agent for social change and the progress of society. Sir Syed University has equipped graduates with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their professional endeavors and make a positive impact on society, Tessori added.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that we were going to give non-refundable loans of rupees one hundred thousands to 10 million to the youth who come up with new ideas or unique business plans. At Governor House, around 50,000 students are getting free information technology education in different trades and after completing a one-year diploma in IT, they will be able to earn Rs 1.5 million to 2 million rupees per month.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that even in the period of recession, a large number of students preferred to enroll in Sir Syed University, which was itself proof of the remarkable performance of the University. Due to the hard work and exemplary performance of the faculty and management, he said the SSUET has become the top priority for the new students.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that in view of the economic crisis and taking into account the sufferings of the employees of Sir Syed University, we are revising the salary scale.

Presenting SSUET’s annual report for the year 2023-24, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said that Sir Syed University has now grown to 16 academic departments offering undergraduate, postgraduate, MS, and PhD programs with more than 7,000 students and around 350 faculty members, including 64 holding PhDs.

The Department of Applied Computing & Emerging Sciences has been formed under which various programs relevant to new emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, etc. will be launched.

Students were also honored with gold, silver and bronze medals including merit certificates for their outstanding achievements in their academic career. Anab Ali (Biomedical Engineering), Amina Siddiqui (Biomedical Science), Ayesha Khan (Computer Engineering), Malik Tanzeel (Electrical Engineering), Syed Muhammad Abdur Rahman un Nabi (Electronic Engineering), Ilma Ameen (Computer Science), Muneeb Ahmed Khan (Information Technology), Ramna Nadeem (Software Engineering), Taikhoom (Civil Engineering), Syed Muhammad Jibran Jilani (Civil Engineering Technology), Sehrish Jawaid (Architecture) and Hafsa Tariq (Business Administration) received gold medals for securing 1st position.

Recipients of silver medals for securing second position included Kinza Imran (Biomedical Engineering), Syeda Aiman Zehra (Biomedical Science), Ismail Zaheer Sheikh (Computer Engineering), Umer Farooq (Electrical Engineering), Sawera (Electronic Engineering), Wania Khan (Computer Science), Asma Shafi ((Information Technology), Unsa Athar (Software Engineering), Muhammad Daniyal (Civil Engineering), Shaikh Muhammad Faizan (Civil Engineering Technology), Nida Tasneem (Architecture) and Asbah Abid (Business Administration), while Nabeeha Sahar (Biomedical Engineering), Faha Noman Siddiqui (Biomedical Science), Neha Shakil (Computer Engineering), Umer Zaid (Electrical Engineering), Talha Mustafa (Electronic Engineering), Hanzala Bin Rashid (Computer Science), Kainat Jamil ((Information Technology), Mukadus Jawaid (Software Engineering), Choudhary Muhammad Hazimullah (Civil Engineering), Saifullah (Civil Engineering Technology) and Muhammad Mashood Chohan (Architecture) were awarded bronze medals for standing 3rd position.

In the end, students of Sir Syed University presented Tarana e Aligarh with live music.