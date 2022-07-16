UrduPoint.com

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of PN Offshore Patrol Vessel Held In Romania

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 09:46 PM

The Steel Cutting Ceremony of first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV-II) being constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at DAMEN Shipyard Galati in Romania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Steel Cutting Ceremony of first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV-II) being constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at DAMEN Shipyard Galati in Romania.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a Pakistan Navy (PN) media release received here.

Owning to the satisfactory performance of 1st Batch of OPVs (PNS YARMOOK and PNS TABUK) in Pakistan Navy; contract for 2nd Batch of OPVs was held with DAMEN.

These vessels are multi-purpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with most modern electronic warfare, anti-ship, anti-air weapons and sensors along with advance self-protection and terminal defence systems.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest underscored the importance of OPVs in the maritime domain.

He emphasized that these platforms will act as force multipliers in enhancing PN capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and would offer flexibility in conduct of Pakistan Navy's initiative of independent Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region. The chief guest applauded that Pakistan Navy has been successfully playing its role in providing secure sea environment not only to ourselves but also to the world community. The Chief Guest also appreciated the professionalism of DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of Offshore Patrol Vessel.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), senior management of DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem & Galati and officials of Pakistan Navy.

