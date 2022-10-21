UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Make Khuzdar City Beautiful: MCK's Chief Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Khuzdar (MCK) Wadira Muhammad Saleh Jamot on Friday said that measures would be taken within the available resources to make the city beautiful

Wadira Muhammad Saleh Jamot said that actions to be implemented to develop Khuzdar under the master plan.

"We have got an opportunity to work for the beauty of Khuzdar and reduce the problems and difficulties of the business community and the common people," he said.

In this regard, the work is still going on and the people will not be given any opportunity to complain, he said adding that the staff of Municipal Corporation Khuzdar was active and they have been made bound to fulfill their responsibilities.

He said that the consultation of all classes would be included to increase the citizens of Khuzdar who were respectable for us.

"We would try to serve them within the available resources and reduce their problems and difficulties," he said.

He said that Khuzdar is unique in terms of location.

He said that CPEC Quetta national highway and Khuzdar Ratodero highways pass through this city due to which this city was emerging as a center and junction in all respects.

It should be remembered that after the appointment of the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khuzdar Wadir Muhammad Saleh Jamot, the sanitation staff in Khuzdar are very active and are carrying out the responsibility of cleanliness in the city in a good manner, while the street lights that have been damaged have also been repaired.

