UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Promote City's Culture: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Steps being taken to promote city's culture: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture and chairman walled city project, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that every possible steps were being taken to promote culture of the city and maintain beauty of local architecture into the historical buildings.

Nadeem Qureshi expressed these views during inauguration of construction work in front of Musa Pak Shaheed shrine at a cost of Rs 30 million here on Sunday.

He said that the Multani tiles were being installed at walls and doors of the shrine to portray local architecture and culture.

Qureshi said that construction of Sarafa bazaar entry gate to restore historical bazaar into its actual condition was part of the project.

He said that the provincial government had decided to celebrate cultural days of various nations living in the country as Baloch culture day to be marked across the province on March 2 in this connection.

He said that to aware our young generation about history and culture was much important.

The provincial parliamentary secretary said that victory of government alliance senators in Punjab was result of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) successful strategy.

He said that transparency in elections was part of PTI's manifesto.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Young Alliance March Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

40 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.