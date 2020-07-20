Steps taken to bring merged tribal distrcts of KP like other parts of country, says Shibli

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz says extension of the courts' jurisdiction to the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will make provision of justice to the people easy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said various concrete steps were taken to bring merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at par with other parts of the country.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad today (Monday) on completion of one year of provincial assembly elections in the merged tribal areas.

The Minister said the extension of the courts' jurisdiction to the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would make provision of justice to the people easy.

He said 28,000 Levies and Khasadars have been merged into police. He said FATA Secretariat has been abolished so that the provincial government establishes its governance system.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the history's biggest fund amounting to 100 billion rupees annually was announced for the merged districts for ten years.

He said the PTI government's flagship program Sehat Insaf Card has been introduced, offering the locals of the merged tribal areas free health facilities.

The Minister said 1297 posts have been created in health sector while 4495 posts have been created for education. He said projects have been launched to provide clean drinking water at schools. He said several schools have been provided buses.

He said a Mining Act has been enforced in the merged tribal areas to tap the mineral resources of the area in a transparent manner.

Shibli Faraz said mainstreaming of the erstwhile FATA is a long-term project, and the government was committed to continue its efforts for it.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that erstwhile FATA is located with Pak-Afghan border; therefore we could not compromise on security of the area.

He said the role played by the armed forces in the tribal areas is commendable.

He said participation of the general public in general elections shows that majority of the population was happy with this change.