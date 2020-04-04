Stranded Pakistani artists to comeback soon: Spokesman of Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Spokesman of Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, in his Twitter message here on Saturday said, the minister was proactive to bring back Pakistani artists stranded in Thailand following coronavirus outbreak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesman of Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, in his Twitter message here on Saturday said, the minister was proactive to bring back Pakistani artists stranded in Thailand following coronavirus outbreak.

"After raising appeal by artists on social media, Dr Akhtar Malik held meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who assured him of repatriating artists at earliest" he said.

The minister was in constant contact with Pakistani embassy. According to the minister's spokesman, Dr Akhtar Malik termed artists an asset of the country. The minister pinned hope that the stranded artists namely Shamoon Abbasi, Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed and Sara Loreen would soon arrive in their motherland.