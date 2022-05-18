Strict monitoring in progress to discourage artificial inflation: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rana Akhlaaq Ahmed on Tuesday said said that strict monitoring of markets would be ensured to discourage artificial inflation.

During his visit to vegetable market, he stated that the role of middlemen would be abolished from main market to other markets of the city and it would offer real relief to masses.

Talking to people, he apprised that action was being taken against the hoarders. He instructed price control magistrates to expedite raids.

Similarly, fair price shops will be kept functional in order to shift benefits of subsidies towards the masses.