Struggle For Dera’s Development To Continue: MNA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly(MNA) of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Naima Kanwal here on Thursday reiterated the party would continue its struggle for ensuring socio-economic development of the area and relief to citizens.

She expressed these views during her visit to State Life Office where she was briefed about various initiatives by Deputy Manager Muhammad Sajid and taken round various sections of the building.

She said that PPP believed in welfare of masses and the establishment of the State Life Takaful Zone was a continuation of the party's such agenda.

She said the first zone of State Life Takaful in Pakistan was inaugurated by the PPPs’ Central Secretary Information and former minister of state Faisal Karim Kundi, which was a great initiative for development and prosperity of the region.

She said that more efforts would be made to further development of the area by ensuring provision of additional facilities for residents of the area.

The MPA said that the Federal government took interest in addressing the region's challenges and added the voice would be raised for securing rights of Dera Ismail Khan at all forums.

However, she stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation among government officials, local dignitaries, and PPP leadership to help resolve issues of people.

APP/slm

