Student Councils Election Held In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Approximately three lakh students of all elementary and high schools of Sargodha district participated in their respective student councils in an election on Thursday.
The School education Department (SED) Sargodha conducted election in 1,650 girls and boys elementary and high schools to elect 6,600 student council representatives to foster leadership and democratic values among students.
According to Chief Executive Officer Education Akhtar Baloch, the student council consisted of president, vice president, general secretary and finance secretary, with eligibility for candidacy based on academic grades.
He said that the elections are not just a formality but a practical lesson in democracy. "Responsibilities of elected council members are to serve as role models in discipline and behaviour to organising a plethora of extracurricular activities and these include literary events, debates, sport competitions, and fostering love for reading and writing among their peers," the CEO said.
Akhtar Baloch said that the councils were expected to play a pivotal role in school administration, aiding in the selection of athletes for competitions, managing sport activities and ensuring student participation in various school events. The election process is mirror of general election to provide students with an understanding of democratic procedures, he added.
According to school council election result of Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Areej Fatima was elected as president with 674 votes, Saweera was elected as vice president with 591 votes and Tayyaba Abbas finance secretary with 606 votes.
Recent Stories
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No new legislation under consideration to extend tax, duty exemptions for erstwhile FATA, PATA regio ..2 minutes ago
-
20 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted3 minutes ago
-
Experts call for advancing light based technologies to transform society13 minutes ago
-
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability15 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Dhoke Syedan, adjoining areas22 minutes ago
-
Jirga held to address problems of local at Makeen22 minutes ago
-
Nikah Khawan warned of action over underage marriages23 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station23 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader warns of consequences for those invading Islamabad43 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister provides modern equipment to Rescue 1122: DG Rescue43 minutes ago
-
APHC demands action against India for breaching commitment to peace in IIOJK43 minutes ago
-
Rs4.5 bln project launched to improve gas pressure in Kemari, Liyari, Malir areas: Musadik Malik43 minutes ago