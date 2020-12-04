SU acting Vice Chancellor expresses sorrow on Prof Qalandar Shah Lakyari demise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The acting Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto have expressed deep sorrow over the death of noted linguist and educationist Prof Qalandar Shah.

Prof. Qalandar Shah died on Friday morning in a Karachi hospital after a protracted illness. He was 80.

In his condolence message, the acting Vice Chancellor said that Prof Qalandar Shah was an institution of English education and treasure of knowledge whose sudden demise had created a big vacuum.

He said that academic services of Prof Shah can never be forgotten adding that he was a dedicated teacher with pragmatic approach. Professor Qalandar Shah will always be remembered on account of his taintless and disinterested services in the field of English language, literature and research, he added.

The acting Vice Chancellor said a large number of students profited immensely from his knowledge and wisdom adding that the 20th century saw his works, literature and knowledge had received a bitter blow by the professor Shah's death.

He termed Prof Shah's death such a loss of learning that it would not be repaired anytime soon. "The demise of someone as learned as the late professor is a great loss of English language and literature", he said.

While expressing sympathies with bereaved family members, he prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

The Registrar University of Sindh Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto said that late professor Qalandar Shah was an academic gem who led his entire life in pursuit of imparting quality education and conducting research.

He termed the death of Prof Qalandar Shah as irreparable loss for Sindh University and prayed for the departed soul.

"He lived true to the saying 'one's birth might be an incident, but the death should be history," he said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. The Registrar also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.