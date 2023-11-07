The meeting of admission committee of the Sindh University (SU) which held on Tuesday with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the chair has fixed 30 percent as a passing score for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The meeting of admission committee of the Sindh University (SU) which held on Tuesday with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the chair has fixed 30 percent as a passing score for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2024.

According to University's spokesman, out of a total of 21,328 candidates, 16,658 were deemed eligible for admission to more than 70 academic disciplines of the bachelor degree programmes for allocated seats at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses in various cities of the province.

As part of deliberations in the meeting, it was resolved that subsequent to the announcement of intermediate examination results by the remaining boards of intermediate and secondary education, candidates would be given opportunity to upload their remnant certificates through the e-portal and select their preferred disciplines for admission.

Dr. Aftab Chandio, the Director of the Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC) provided a comprehensive overview of the results of the pre-entry test conducted in two phases on October 22 and 29.

He presented the results to the committee, breaking them down by percentage and also informed the committee about the test results from October 29, which were administered at campuses in Dadu, Larkano, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Naushehro Feroze.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro noted that the repercussions of the devastating floods in 2022 were still being felt as a result of which, many parents were unable to rebuild their homes or establish stable living conditions even after two years. Therefore, he said their children were not adequately prepared for the entrance test.

He said that the 30 percent passing score for the academic year 2024 was set in the best interest of the candidates with a focus on their future.

He announced that the admission criteria would be modified for the academic year 2025 to enhance the higher education system within the campus.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor of Main Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Director of Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Pro-Vice Chancellor Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, Pro-Vice Chancellor Mirpurkhas Campus Prof. Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Narejo, Focal Person Larkana Campus Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah and Focal Person Syed Allahando Shah Campus Naushero Feroze Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh.

