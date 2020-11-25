UrduPoint.com
SU Postpones Exams In View Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

SU postpones exams in view of coronavirus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sargodha University postponed exams in view of coronavirus spread.

According to an announcement issued by Controller Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmed, Sargodha University, MA, MSc, M.Com Part One, composite second annual examination 2019, first Annual examination 2020 written examinations have been postponed from November 26.

Other examinations postponed included M Ed second annual examination 2019 andAdvanced Diploma in Clinical Psychology Annual examination 2020 have also been postponed.

Similarly, annual practical examinations for the Associate Degree Program Science and Arts Part One, Applied Psychology, Health and Physical education and Botany, 2020 have been postponed. The new schedule of examinations will be re-issued following the government orders.

