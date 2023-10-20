Open Menu

SU Vice Chancellor Gives Away Scholarship Cheques To Bright Minds Under SEES

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Sindh University Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed 110 scholarship checks to the deserving Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarship (SEES).

The event held at the Senate Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat late Thursday evening marked by a sense of accomplishment and promise for the future was a true celebration of academic excellence and the dedication to uplifting the educational standards in the region, the university spokesman said.

He informed that a total of 430 enthusiastic students had submitted their applications for the coveted Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarship and after scrutiny, a total of 110 students emerged victorious securing scholarships amounting to a substantial sum of Rs. 3,804,640.

The launching of the Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarship was the initiative of the Sindh Department of College Education.

The scholarship programme underscored the government's commitment to fostering education and nurturing the talent within the province, the spokesman said and added that the objective of this programme was to provide opportunities to the brightest minds empowering them to pursue their academic dreams and contribute to the development of the province.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while addressing the participants of the ceremony said education plays in shaping the future of society.

He commended the scholarship recipients for their hard work and dedication highlighting that they represented the bright future of Sindh.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed his gratitude to the Sindh Department of College Education for its continued support of educational initiatives.

The distribution of the Sindh Educational Endowment Scholarships not only provided financial assistance to these young scholars but also served as a powerful reminder that education is the key to progress and prosperity, he said.

Among others, Registrar Prof. Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Qamar Nangraj and the officials of the Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) also attended the event.

