SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Former Member National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for constituency NA-70 Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani urged people to vote for his party for a bright future of the country.

Addressing a worker convention in the Kundanpur area of his constituency, he said whenever the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took over the charge, the country and the nation progressed. "On February 8, the PML-N will once again win and start the journey of development and prosperity of the country and nation from where it was stopped," he added.

Armaghan Subhani said that not a single project could be started for public welfare during the four years of the Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. "Boys and girls danced in PTI public gatherings.

They would bring DJs and singers to their rallies. This was the so-called Naya Pakistan. Respect for elders was abolished. This false person cheated our youths with slogans of creating 10m jobs and building 5,000,000 houses, but did any youth get a job during the PTI regime, did any poor get a house? This person has given nothing but lies and fraud," he added.

He said, "I assure you that we will work day and night for your better future and together with our leaders, we will be able to bring the country out of darkness. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the only party whose leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the country's defence invincible and made it a nuclear power. Our leader made it clear to the whole world that we would not compromise on the integrity of our country."