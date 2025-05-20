Open Menu

Summer Vacations Announced From May 28 In Punjab Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:54 PM

The Punjab government has officially announced summer vacations in schools across the province in view of the intense heat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Punjab government has officially announced summer vacations in schools across the province in view of the intense heat.

According to Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, all government and private schools in Punjab will go on summer vacations from May 28, 2025.

School hours have been reduced before the vacations. Schools will open at 7:30 am and will close at 11:30 am.

The Education Minister has appealed to parents, students and teachers to follow safety measures during the heatwave to ensure the health and safety of children.

Meanwhile school Education department sources said that Rs.129 million has been released for Lahore schools. The last funds were released to the schools on January 25. The financial year is about to end, but the second and fourth quarter installments have not yet been released to the schools, the sources further said.

