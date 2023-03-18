Supply of free flour started: DC Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said supply of free flour to the deserving people has been started here on Saturday.

The individuals registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme will be entitled to get free flour.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of flour mills owners.

Adnan Mehmood said a total of 520,000 families in the district would be able to benefit from this facility, adding that 26 points had been established for flour supply and 10 counters will be set up at each point from where registered people will be able to get flour.

The deputy commissioner said a total of 13 points had been established in tehsil Sialkot which were setup at Kuman-wala union council, Union Council Office Chaprar, RHC Kahlian, Community Center Kotli Loharan, Union Council Office Barathwala, Shahwali Market Syedanwali Chowk, Union Council Office Bhagowal, Union Council Office Adalat Garha, Hockey Stadium Pasrur Road, Anwar Club Kutchery Road, Venus Marriage Hall Sublime Chowk, Ilyas Marquee Airport Road and Union Council Office Ugoki.