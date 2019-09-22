Support of Kashmiri people would continue till sigh and bullet

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul said that Pakistan would continue its support to Kashmiris till last sigh and last bullet.

In a statement issue here Sunday, he said the anti-Indian government protests are underway throughout the world after Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 ending the special status of Kashmiris. The whole nation and its armed forces are ready to respond to any Indian aggression or miscalculation, he added.He urged the world communities to use their influence to globally pressurize India stop terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom is the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and no one can deny this fact. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir issue on international fora and expressed the hope that the recent visit of Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia and United Nation General Assembly will be fruitful and result oriented.