Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter

The Baldia police arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Diplai Memon housing society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Baldia police arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Diplai Memon housing society.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the encounter occurred on Mufti Mehmood Shrine link road where the suspects were moving with the intent of committing a crime.

He claimed that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape from the police chase. Mumtaz Ali Otho sustained a gunshot to his leg and was rounded up but his accomplice escaped.

Otho was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery. The spokesman said the police were checking previous criminal records of the suspect.