Suspect Held In Injured Condition After Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 11:01 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A suspected outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an encounter in the limit of Makki Shah Police station here late Wednesday night.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that police were engaged in an exchange of fire by a suspected biker near Cantt graveyard.

A suspect, identified as Waqas sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested, the spokesman added.

He told that the injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University hospital for surgery. The police were checking the criminal record and background of the injured suspect, if any.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons from the arrested accused.

