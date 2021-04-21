Swabi Chamber of Commerce, Industry signs agreement with PIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday signed an agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to provide discounted travel facilities to the business community.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Secretariat Office of the Swabi Chamber for which a three-member delegation of the national airline visited the Chamber.

Saima Aslam, District Manager PIA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, briefed the delegation of Swabi and Tehsil Topi members of the tour operators who were present on the occasion.

Senior Vice President Mohammad Babar Humayun and Federation representative Mohammad Israr signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Swabi Chamber.

The meeting was attended by representatives of well-known companies belonging to Swabi District Airlines and Tours Operating Business.

Among them were Marwa Air Services Swabi, Waleed Air Services Pvt Ltd, Abasin Air Services, Tarbela Air Services and FZ Travelers.

Under the agreement there is a 10 percent discount on getting tickets for overseas travel while they will also be exempted from service charges under the agreement.

Thus, these discounted benefits will reach 17 percent on international travel and 15 percent on domestic flights.

This facility is available for business and industrial families and their children up to 25 years of age to travel.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry will use the national airline as a partner company in its marketing and travel activities.