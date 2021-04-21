UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swabi Chamber Of Commerce, Industry Signs Agreement With PIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:21 PM

Swabi Chamber of Commerce, Industry signs agreement with PIA

Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday signed an agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to provide discounted travel facilities to the business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday signed an agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to provide discounted travel facilities to the business community.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Secretariat Office of the Swabi Chamber for which a three-member delegation of the national airline visited the Chamber.

Saima Aslam, District Manager PIA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, briefed the delegation of Swabi and Tehsil Topi members of the tour operators who were present on the occasion.

Senior Vice President Mohammad Babar Humayun and Federation representative Mohammad Israr signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Swabi Chamber.

The meeting was attended by representatives of well-known companies belonging to Swabi District Airlines and Tours Operating Business.

Among them were Marwa Air Services Swabi, Waleed Air Services Pvt Ltd, Abasin Air Services, Tarbela Air Services and FZ Travelers.

Under the agreement there is a 10 percent discount on getting tickets for overseas travel while they will also be exempted from service charges under the agreement.

Thus, these discounted benefits will reach 17 percent on international travel and 15 percent on domestic flights.

This facility is available for business and industrial families and their children up to 25 years of age to travel.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry will use the national airline as a partner company in its marketing and travel activities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Company Tours Swabi Chamber Topi Commerce From Agreement Industry PIA

Recent Stories

PCB reopens club registration portal

12 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

NEPRA Member KPK assumes charge

1 minute ago

2 held for refilling gas illegally

1 minute ago

22 Covid patients die in India after oxygen supply ..

1 minute ago

NEPRA chairman calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.