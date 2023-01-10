UrduPoint.com

SWAT Project To Play Vital Role In Improving Irrigation System: Greg Browder

January 10, 2023

The World Bank's Project Head of Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Greg Browder on Tuesday expressed hope that the project would play a vital role in improving the irrigation system in the province

Addressing the project's inauguration at the office of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) here, Browder said the project would not only support the ongoing reforms in the irrigation system, it would also introduce the concept of canal modernization.

The Managing Director of SIDA Preetam Das said after a lot of struggle, the Sindh government and the WB were going to start SWAT and thanks to the cooperation among the Sindh Government, WB and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

He said that the SIDA's environment wing prepared the project's social and environmental components and got it approved from the provincial government.

Francois Onimus, the project's co-team leader, said underlined the need of better coordination among the concerned departments so that the farmers and the economy could be benefitted through better irrigation and agriculture management.

The Director General Sindh Agriculture Extension Hidayatullah Chhajro, SIDA's General Manager Transition Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan, the WB's Olivier Durand, Tiziana Smith and Anita Takura also expressed their views.

