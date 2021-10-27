UrduPoint.com

Swati Reiterates Govt's Commitment Towards Resolving Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday reiterated the government's firm commitment to continue working for settling the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

In a Kashmir's Black Day message issued here, the minister said October 27 was the darkest day of the Kashmir's history when the Indian occupying forces entered there in 1947.

Azam Swati said Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself to be a true advocate and courageous ambassador of Kashmiris who effectively highlighted at all international forums, the serious human rights violations being committed in IIOJK.

For the first time, the minister said Western media had also strongly criticized atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Azam Swati demanded that the Kashmiris should be given their basic right of self-determination, adding that Pakistan would continue extending peaceful political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

"The hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris and we strongly condemn the grave human rights violations in IIOJK," the minister added.

Azam Swati said the Hindutva and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology had prevailed all over India under the Narendra Modi's government.

The minister said illegal action taken by India especially of August 5, 2019 could not be ignored.

